Security officials in the Deep South are on high alert as they anticipate increased violence by southern insurgents this week to mark the upcoming establishment anniversary of the Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN) on Oct 25.

Police, volunteers and soldiers were placed on full alert with road checkpoints setting up to screen vehicles entering southern cities as there was earlier report that some stolen vehicles were turned into car bombs.

By Thai PBS