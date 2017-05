Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha rejected suggestions on Tuesday that the government might consider declaring Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN) a terrorist group to enlist international support to help combat violence.

He insisted the government has been enforcing laws to prevent violence, saying it is not the right approach to bring international organisations into the country’s affairs.

Full story: Bangkok Post

WASSANA NANUAM & WAEDAO HARAI,

BANGKOK POST