Wednesday, April 12, 2017
Government rejects BRN talks demands

Pai Mosque in Mae Hong Son
THE BARISAN Revolusi Nasional Melayu Patani (BRN) separatist group is not involved in the ongoing process to establish “safety zones” in the deep South as the group had not participated in the peace talks, Thailand’s negotiating chief Aksara Kerdphol said yesterday.

Authorities will continue peace talks with the Majlis Amanah Rakyat Patani group, known as MARA Patani, which Thailand considered to be an umbrella organisation of separatists, including the BRN, he said.

By The Nation

