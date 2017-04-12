Government rejects BRN talks demands

THE BARISAN Revolusi Nasional Melayu Patani (BRN) separatist group is not involved in the ongoing process to establish “safety zones” in the deep South as the group had not participated in the peace talks, Thailand’s negotiating chief Aksara Kerdphol said yesterday.

Authorities will continue peace talks with the Majlis Amanah Rakyat Patani group, known as MARA Patani, which Thailand considered to be an umbrella organisation of separatists, including the BRN, he said.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation