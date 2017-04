PHUKET: Friends and colleagues are invited to attend the funeral service for long-term Phuket resident David Ratcliffe, who passed away last Thursday (April 6). He was 74.

“David will be sorely missed by his loving wife, Cindy, his three daughters, Sian, Claire and Sarah, and his 10 grandchildren. David is survived by his two older sisters, Ann and Elizabeth,” wrote friend and fellow long-term Phuket expat Bruce Stanley.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

The Phuket News