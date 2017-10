SAMUT PRAKAN: Police rescued an injured Malaysian woman from a Taiwanese man who allegedly tortured her repeatedly after she failed to lure victims for his call scam.

Pol Maj Gen Surachet Hakpal, an acting deputy tourist police chief, led his force to help Khu Wen Ching, 19, from a room on the 10th storey of a building on kilometre marker 5 of Theparat Road in tambon Bang Kaew of Bang Phli district at about 7pm Friday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

SUTTHIWIT CHAYUTWORAKAN

BANGKOK POST