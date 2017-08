A ceremony was held at Suvarnabhumi airport on Saturday (Aug 19) for the opening of an automatic gate for Singapore nationals, with an intention of reducing immigration congestion at the airport.

The ceremony was attended by Pol Lt Gen Natthathorn Prousoontorn, the Immigration Bureau commissioner, Chatri Archjananun, director-general of the Consular Affairs Department, and Pol Maj Gen Sithichai Lokanpai, commander of the Immigration Police Division 2.

By Thai PBS