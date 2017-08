PHRAE — The mutilated body of a man, believed to have been crushed to death in an accident, was found at a U-turn in Muang district late on Friday night, police said.

Pol Lt Sonthaya Chaiyawan, a Muang police duty officer, said that at about 10pm he was contacted by villagers who found the body at a U-turn under the bridge on Highway 101 between tambon Thung Kwao to tambon Muang Mo in Muang district.

TAWEESAK SUKKASEM

BANGKOK POST