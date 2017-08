A taxi driver was slightly injured when a freight train carrying military hardware crashed into his vehicle in Nakhon Ratchasima’s Mueang district early Saturday.

Pol Lt-Colonel Siriwat Riamsiri, an inspector of Mueang Nakhon Ratchasima police station, said the accident happened at 2.15 am at the rail crossing on Sueb Siri road in front of Soi 11 in Tambon Nai Mueang.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation