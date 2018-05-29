Police to introduce traffic offences points system

BANGKOK, 28 May 2018 (NNT) – The Royal Thai Police plans to introduce a penalty point system to deal with traffic offences in an effort to improve road safety in Thailand.

The assistant police chief, Pol. Lt. Gen. Natthorn Prohsunthorn, said efforts must be made to amend traffic laws, since the current penalties are considered lenient and do not make traffic offenders’ driving habits better.

