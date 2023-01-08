Some visitors must show minimum US$10,000 health insurance









The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) from Monday will require visitors whose next destinations require proof of a negative Covid-19 test to show health insurance coverage worth at least US$10,000.

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said on Sunday the CAAT’s notice requires visitors who must test negative for Covid-19 before leaving Thailand to show proof of health insurance coverage worth at least $10,000 in case the test leads to Covid-19 treatment.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





