Some visitors must show minimum US$10,000 health insurance

3 hours ago TN
Immigration forms at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok

Immigration forms at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok. Photo: TAKA@P.P.R.S / flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.




The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) from Monday will require visitors whose next destinations require proof of a negative Covid-19 test to show health insurance coverage worth at least US$10,000.

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said on Sunday the CAAT’s notice requires visitors who must test negative for Covid-19 before leaving Thailand to show proof of health insurance coverage worth at least $10,000 in case the test leads to Covid-19 treatment.

Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS



