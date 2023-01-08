Probe sought into sex scandal allegedly involving former deputy prime minister
Pheu Thai MP has demanded that party leader, Chonlanan Srikaew, investigate an allegation by a lawyer that a former deputy prime minister in the government of Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra had an extra-marital affair with the wife of another man.
Yutthapong Charassathien, deputy leader of the Pheu Thai Party, said today (Sunday) that he had approached the whistle-blowing lawyer, Sittra Biabungkerd, seeking information about the allegation made on social media.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
