Thailand’s Population Surpasses 66 Million people









BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s official population surpassed 66 million people in 2022, with Bangkok being the most populated at over 5 million residents.

According to the Ministry of Interior, out of 66.09 million people in Thailand, 65.1 million are Thai citizens and about 984,000 are non-Thai nationals. This information was published by the Center Registration Bureau.

Of the total Thai population, 33.3 million are female while 31.7 million are male. Among non-Thais, about 515,600 are male and 468,000 are female.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,

Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn

National News Bureau of Thailand

