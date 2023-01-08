Thailand’s Population Surpasses 66 Million people

People walking on Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket

People walking on Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket. Photo: Insights Unspoken / flickr.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s official population surpassed 66 million people in 2022, with Bangkok being the most populated at over 5 million residents.

According to the Ministry of Interior, out of 66.09 million people in Thailand, 65.1 million are Thai citizens and about 984,000 are non-Thai nationals. This information was published by the Center Registration Bureau.

Of the total Thai population, 33.3 million are female while 31.7 million are male. Among non-Thais, about 515,600 are male and 468,000 are female.

