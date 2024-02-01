Phuket Airport Clarifies Over Viral Picture of Foreigners Wearing Swimwear

The Phuket International Airport has clarified after a photo of two foreign tourists wearing only swimwear has gone viral on social media.

The airport told the Phuket Express on Wednesday (January 31st) that on January 28th, the two male foreign tourists who wear wearing swimwear were dropped from a car in front of the international terminal. They put on clothes before entering the terminal proper, however.

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

