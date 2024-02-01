Phuket Airport Clarifies Over Viral Picture of Foreigners Wearing Swimwear

TN
Phuket International Airport (HKT) entrance
Estimated read time 1 min read

The Phuket International Airport has clarified after a photo of two foreign tourists wearing only swimwear has gone viral on social media.

Foreign Tourists Sunbathing on Chiang Mai Temple Premises Spark Outrage Among Local Residents

The airport told the Phuket Express on Wednesday (January 31st) that on January 28th, the two male foreign tourists who wear wearing swimwear were dropped from a car in front of the international terminal. They put on clothes before entering the terminal proper, however.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours

Leave a Reply