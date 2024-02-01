Phuket Police Investigate Russian Suspects in Kidnapping Case

PHUKET, Feb 1 (TNA) — Phuket police investigators are questioning four Russian suspects involving in the kidnapping case of a Russian couple, demanding crypto currency worth some 30 million baht as ransom.

Phuket Provincial Police Commander Pol. Maj. Gen. Sinlert Sukhum who led the team of investigators said after the interrogation that the four Russian suspects jointly kidnapped two Russian victims – male and female and forced them to transfer 900,000 bitcoin or around 30 million baht to them.

