Indian Man Found Dead Floating in Sea Near Pattaya Walking Street

A male tourist, believed to be of Indian nationality, was found floating dead off the coast of Pattaya’s Walking Street on Thursday morning, February 1st. The discovery was made around 10:30 AM near Soi 14, prompting a swift response from local authorities.

Pattaya police, along with tourist police, immigration officers, and rescue personnel, arrived at the scene shortly after receiving the report. The body, estimated to have been deceased for at least three hours, was located approximately 20 meters from the shore.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Aim Tanakorn

The Pattaya News

