Four suspects arrested in connection with Surat Thani gold shop robbery

SURAT THANI: Four suspects, including a 15-year-old boy, have been arrested in connection with the Jan 10 robbery of a gold shop at a shopping mall in Chaiya district of this southern province.

Police on Thursday took the four suspects — accused gang leader Sarayut Chimklong, 38, of Rayong; Anocha Sae Lee, 33; Phuwadol Khongkaset, 18, and the 15-year-old — for a re-enactment of the robbery at the Lotus’s mall in Chaiya.

