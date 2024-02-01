Four suspects arrested in connection with Surat Thani gold shop robbery

SURAT THANI: Four suspects, including a 15-year-old boy, have been arrested in connection with the Jan 10 robbery of a gold shop at a shopping mall in Chaiya district of this southern province.

Nakhon Si Thammarat Gold Shop Robber Arrested with All Stolen Items

Police on Thursday took the four suspects — accused gang leader Sarayut Chimklong, 38, of Rayong; Anocha Sae Lee, 33; Phuwadol Khongkaset, 18, and the 15-year-old — for a re-enactment of the robbery at the Lotus’s mall in Chaiya.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Supapong Chaolan

BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!