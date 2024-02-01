Hundreds of Myanmar anti-junta protesters rally in Bangkok

Bangkok – Hundreds of protesters screamed and wept as they demonstrated against Myanmar’s junta in Thailand’s capital on Thursday, the third anniversary of an army coup that ended the country’s brief spell of democracy.

Myanmar Junta Kills Scores of Protesters in Bago, Decrees Death Penalty for 19 in Yangon

Young and old gathered outside the United Nations headquarters in Bangkok, wearing T-shirts showing jailed democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi, with white flowers in their hair and red bandanas on their foreheads.

By Thai PBS World

