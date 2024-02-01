Foreigner Begging for Money in Bangkok Sparks Investigation

Estimated read time 1 min read

On January 31st, 2024, Mr. Varawut Silpa-archa, the Minister of Social Development and Human Security (SDHS), publicly revealed to the Thai media a complaint about a foreigner in elephant pants asking for money at the Mo Chit BTS station, in Bangkok.

Another Chinese Beggar Arrested in Bangkok, Totaling 6

In response to the complaint, the Rapid Response Centre for Accelerating Public Welfare Management of SDHS investigated the reported area, however, the unidentified foreigner was nowhere to be found.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Kittisak Phalaharn
