PEA and EVme Collaborate to Boost Electric Vehicle Infrastructure in Thailand

BANGKOK (NNT) – The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) and EVme Plus Co. Ltd. have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on studying the provision of PEA VOLTA electric charging stations and related services.

The partnership marked a significant step in promoting the use of electric vehicles (EVs) in Thailand, aiming to offer comprehensive services and expand business opportunities to EV users nationwide through the PEA VOLTA Application.

The app efficiently manages energy and services related to the EV ecosystem.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Krajangwit Johjit

National News Bureau of Thailand

