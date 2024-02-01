Election Commission Asked to Dissolve Move Forward Party

BANGKOK, Feb 1 (TNA) — A political activist Ruangkrai Leekitwattana on Thursday submitted a petition to the Election Commission (EC) demanding the the dissolution of the Move Forward Party and disqualified the party’s executive committee.

Mr. Ruangkrai’s movement came after the nine Constitutional Court judges ruled unanimously on Wednesday that the main opposition party and its former leader, Pita Limjaroenrat, were guilty of seeking to overthrow the country’s constitutional monarchy system, because of its intention to amend Article 112 of the Criminal Code during the party’s campaign activities.

