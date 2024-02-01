Election Commission Asked to Dissolve Move Forward Party

TN
Pita Limjaroenrat and Move Forward Party Mps, wearing T-shirts bearing the message: “We are MPs Elected by the People.”
Estimated read time 1 min read

BANGKOK, Feb 1 (TNA) — A political activist Ruangkrai Leekitwattana on Thursday submitted a petition to the Election Commission (EC) demanding the the dissolution of the Move Forward Party and disqualified the party’s executive committee.

My next destination is Government House: Pita Limjaroenrat

Mr. Ruangkrai’s movement came after the nine Constitutional Court judges ruled unanimously on Wednesday that the main opposition party and its former leader, Pita Limjaroenrat, were guilty of seeking to overthrow the country’s constitutional monarchy system, because of its intention to amend Article 112 of the Criminal Code during the party’s campaign activities.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours

Leave a Reply