Sunset over a river in Lampang

Sunset over a river in Lampang. Photo: Travelpleb.

North

Wang Nua district of Lampang province declared disaster zone

By TN / February 24, 2019

Wang Nua district of Thailand’s Northern province of Lampang, which suffered over 30 aftershocks following a 4.9 magnitude quake related to the Phayao fault line on February 20th, has been officially declared a disaster zone by the provincial governor, Mr. Songphol Sawattham.

The disaster zone covers seven sub-districts and 20 villages. About 80 houses, six temples and eight government offices were partially damaged by the tremor.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close