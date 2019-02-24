Wang Nua district of Lampang province declared disaster zone





Wang Nua district of Thailand’s Northern province of Lampang, which suffered over 30 aftershocks following a 4.9 magnitude quake related to the Phayao fault line on February 20th, has been officially declared a disaster zone by the provincial governor, Mr. Songphol Sawattham.

The disaster zone covers seven sub-districts and 20 villages. About 80 houses, six temples and eight government offices were partially damaged by the tremor.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

