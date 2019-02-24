Israeli tourist seriously injured in speedboat, jet ski collision off Khai Nok





PHUKET: An Israeli man sustained serious injuries when the jet ski he was riding with a friend crashed into a speedboat off Khai Nok Island last Thursday (Feb 21).

At 17.15pm yesterday (Feb 22), Phang Nga Immigration Bureau notified the Tourist Assistance Centre (TAC) that a tourist from Israel sustained serious injuries to his head as a result of a marine accident.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



