Israeli tourist seriously injured in speedboat, jet ski collision off Khai Nok

PHUKET: An Israeli man sustained serious injuries when the jet ski he was riding with a friend crashed into a speedboat off Khai Nok Island last Thursday (Feb 21).
At 17.15pm yesterday (Feb 22), Phang Nga Immigration Bureau notified the Tourist Assistance Centre (TAC) that a tourist from Israel sustained serious injuries to his head as a result of a marine accident.
Full story: thephuketnews.com
By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News
