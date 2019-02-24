Khlong Tha Dan Dam Reservoir in Nakhon Nayok Province

Khlong Tha Dan Dam Reservoir in Nakhon Nayok Province. Photo: Thailand News.

Isan

Korat woman drowns in reservoir

By TN / February 24, 2019

A woman drowned while collecting oysters with her husband in a reservoir in Nakhon Ratchasima’s Huay Thalaeng district on Saturday morning, police said.

Scuba divers took about an hour to search for and retrieve the body of Timnoi Jampamool, 46, from the Lam Chakaj reservoir in Ban None Sawan village in Tambon None Pradu.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close