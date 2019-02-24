Korat woman drowns in reservoir





A woman drowned while collecting oysters with her husband in a reservoir in Nakhon Ratchasima’s Huay Thalaeng district on Saturday morning, police said.

Scuba divers took about an hour to search for and retrieve the body of Timnoi Jampamool, 46, from the Lam Chakaj reservoir in Ban None Sawan village in Tambon None Pradu.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



