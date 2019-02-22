Estonian tourists found sleeping on hotel awnings





PHUKET: Two Estonian tourists have been charged with drunken disorderly behaviour and damaging private property after they were found sleeping on their hotel room mattress on top of the hotel awnings.

E. M., 37, and M. O., 24, were staying on the second floor of a hotel on Soi Khok Makham in Rawai. They removed the mattress from the room and put it on the awnings outside their room window and went to sleep.

