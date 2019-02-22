Bangkok Folk Museum or Bangkokian Museum

PM Receives 104 Valuable Artifacts

By TN / February 22, 2019

BANGKOK, Feb 22 (TNA) – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha received 104 valuable artifacts from a collector who wants the government to protect them as national assets, at the Bangkok National Museum.

The prime minister received the ancient objects from Tummarit Chira and handed an honorary certificate to his family in return for the donation because Mr Tummarit is the first citizen who presented many valuable ancient objects to the state.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

