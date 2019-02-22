PM Receives 104 Valuable Artifacts





BANGKOK, Feb 22 (TNA) – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha received 104 valuable artifacts from a collector who wants the government to protect them as national assets, at the Bangkok National Museum.

The prime minister received the ancient objects from Tummarit Chira and handed an honorary certificate to his family in return for the donation because Mr Tummarit is the first citizen who presented many valuable ancient objects to the state.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



