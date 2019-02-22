Farmers in Surin province

Farmers in Surin province, Isan. Photo: FarmWest (Pixabay).

Thailand’s dry season officially starts today

By TN / February 22, 2019

Today (Thursday) marks the official beginning of Thailand’s 3-month-long summer with temperatures in all parts of the country expected to average 1-2 degrees Celsius higher than the last year and 10-30 percent less than normal rainfall.

Meteorological Department director-general, Mr. Phuviang Prakhammin, said today that the average temperatures of the northern and northeastern provinces would vary between 39 and 40 degrees Celsius during the day, but could climb as high as 43 degrees and hail storms are also forecast.

