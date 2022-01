YASOTHON: Three men have been arrested in northeast Yasothon province on charges of luring a 16-year-old girl into prostitution and profiting from it.

Police from the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division arrested the men separately in Maha Chana Chai and Kham Khuen Kaeo districts of Yasothon on Wednesday, Pol Maj Gen Wiwat Khamchamnarn, division commander, said yesterday.

Wassayos Ngamkham

BANGKOK POST

