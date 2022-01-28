January 28, 2022

Park Chief Transferred due to Party, Concert at Khao Yai

A road in Khao Yai National Park

A road in Khao Yai National Park, Nakhon Ratchasima. Photo: Astro Boy ei ei.




BANGKOK, Jan 28 (TNA) – The chief of the Khao Yai National Park was transferred out of the park for holding a controversial party including a concert there, according to the minister of natural resources and environment.

National Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa said Thanya Netithamkul, director-general of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, would assign Damras Phoprasit, the director of the National Parks Office, to be the acting chief of the Khao Yai National Park.

