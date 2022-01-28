Park Chief Transferred due to Party, Concert at Khao Yai
BANGKOK, Jan 28 (TNA) – The chief of the Khao Yai National Park was transferred out of the park for holding a controversial party including a concert there, according to the minister of natural resources and environment.
National Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa said Thanya Netithamkul, director-general of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, would assign Damras Phoprasit, the director of the National Parks Office, to be the acting chief of the Khao Yai National Park.
Full article: tna.mcot.net
TNA