Park Chief Transferred due to Party, Concert at Khao Yai









BANGKOK, Jan 28 (TNA) – The chief of the Khao Yai National Park was transferred out of the park for holding a controversial party including a concert there, according to the minister of natural resources and environment.

National Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa said Thanya Netithamkul, director-general of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, would assign Damras Phoprasit, the director of the National Parks Office, to be the acting chief of the Khao Yai National Park.

Full article: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





