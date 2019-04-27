One death and three injuries in southern shootings





One person was killed and three others injured in two separate shootings in the southernmost province of Pattani on Thursday evening.

In Sai Buri district, a Narathiwat-based paramilitary ranger volunteer Pathompong Kaewthong, 24, and his wife Nureehan Dengla, 22, were shot and wounded in Tambon Kadunong while riding home on their motorcycle after shopping at a local market.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

