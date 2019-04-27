Anoru, Pattani District

Anoru, Mueang Pattani District, Southern Thailand. Photo: กิตติ เลขะกุล.

One death and three injuries in southern shootings

By TN / April 27, 2019

One person was killed and three others injured in two separate shootings in the southernmost province of Pattani on Thursday evening.

In Sai Buri district, a Narathiwat-based paramilitary ranger volunteer Pathompong Kaewthong, 24, and his wife Nureehan Dengla, 22, were shot and wounded in Tambon Kadunong while riding home on their motorcycle after shopping at a local market.

