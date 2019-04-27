Thanon Phaya Thai

Bangkok

Chinese hurt after falling from Airport Rail Link station

By TN / April 27, 2019

A young Chinese man was badly injured after falling from the third storey of Airport Rail Link’s Phaya Thai station to the platform on the second storey on Saturday morning.

Police and firemen rushed to the station after being alerted that a Chinese national was trying to jump from the station. An air cushion was deployed to the scene in preparation of a fall.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

