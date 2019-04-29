Phuket International Airport (HKT) entrance

Minivans at Phuket International Airport (HKT) entrance. Photo: bfishadow / flickr.

Phuket

Phuket tourists escape unharmed as minivan falls into lake

By TN / April 29, 2019

PHUKET: A minivan transporting Indian tourists from Phuket to Krabi lost control and fell into a lake yesterday (Apr 28) minutes before arriving at its destination.

The minivan, driven by 25-year-old Ocha Unteng, was travelling from Phuket to Ao Nang with five tourists from India.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close