Phuket tourists escape unharmed as minivan falls into lake

PHUKET: A minivan transporting Indian tourists from Phuket to Krabi lost control and fell into a lake yesterday (Apr 28) minutes before arriving at its destination.
The minivan, driven by 25-year-old Ocha Unteng, was travelling from Phuket to Ao Nang with five tourists from India.
Full story: thephuketnews.com
By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.