Indonesia Recovers Debris Believed to be From Missing Submarine





Communication with the submarine was lost on Wednesday, as it was conducting a torpedo drill in waters north of the island of Bali. According to reports, the oxygen supply in the submarine was expected to run out this morning.

A missing Indonesian Navy sub has been discovered in the waters near Bali, at a depth of 850 metres (around 2,800 feet), the Chief of Staff announced on Saturday. According to the statement, authorities are setting up rescue operations in a bid to evacuate surviving members of the submarine’s crew.

The German-made submarine, KRI Nanggala-402 is carrying fifty-three people, and their fate has been unclear since Wednesday when the vessel failed to communicate with the military.

Full story: sputniknews.com

By Evgeny Mikhaylov

Sputnik International

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



