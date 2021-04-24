April 24, 2021

Indonesia Recovers Debris Believed to be From Missing Submarine

INS Sindhurakshak (S63) submarine

INS Sindhurakshak (S63) submarine, a Sindhughosh class (Russian Kilo class) SSK. Photo: Brian Burnell.


Communication with the submarine was lost on Wednesday, as it was conducting a torpedo drill in waters north of the island of Bali. According to reports, the oxygen supply in the submarine was expected to run out this morning.

A missing Indonesian Navy sub has been discovered in the waters near Bali, at a depth of 850 metres (around 2,800 feet), the Chief of Staff announced on Saturday. According to the statement, authorities are setting up rescue operations in a bid to evacuate surviving members of the submarine’s crew.

The German-made submarine, KRI Nanggala-402 is carrying fifty-three people, and their fate has been unclear since Wednesday when the vessel failed to communicate with the military.

Full story: sputniknews.com

By Evgeny Mikhaylov
Sputnik International

