Three people working at Government House have been diagnosed with Covid-19 and the premises are being closed for cleaning.

The building will be closed to news reporters and photographers from April 29-May 7, Natriya Thawiwong, an adviser to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, announced on Tuesday.

Mongkol Bangprapa and Wassana Nanuam

BANGKOK POST