Daily COVID infections down to 1,583 on Friday, 15 more fatalities





Thailand’s Disease Control Department (DCD) reported 1,583 new COVID-19 cases today (Friday), down from yesterday’s 1,871, and 15 more deaths, raising cumulative infections to 36,290 and 109 fatalities since April 1st.

Dr. Taweesap Siraprapasiri, a senior doctor at the DCD, told the media today that 786 of those being treated in hospitals are suffering from lung infections and, of these, 230 are in a severe condition and on ventilators. They are occupying 80% of the ICU beds available in hospitals in Bangkok and its suburbs.

By Thai PBS World



