April 30, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Daily COVID infections down to 1,583 on Friday, 15 more fatalities

1 min read
31 mins ago TN
Supermarket cashiers wear masks and face shields to maintain physical distance amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Bangkok

Supermarket cashiers wear masks and face shields to maintain physical distance amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Bangkok. Photo: © ILO/Chet Thaochoo. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.


Thailand’s Disease Control Department (DCD) reported 1,583 new COVID-19 cases today (Friday), down from yesterday’s 1,871, and 15 more deaths, raising cumulative infections to 36,290 and 109 fatalities since April 1st.

Dr. Taweesap Siraprapasiri, a senior doctor at the DCD, told the media today that 786 of those being treated in hospitals are suffering from lung infections and, of these, 230 are in a severe condition and on ventilators. They are occupying 80% of the ICU beds available in hospitals in Bangkok and its suburbs.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World


Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

121 Train Services Suspended to Control COVID

4 mins ago TN
1 min read

Comedian Kom Chauncheun dies after catching COVID-19, aged 63

5 hours ago TN
1 min read

COVID control measures to be intensified as of May 1st

6 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

121 Train Services Suspended to Control COVID

4 mins ago TN
1 min read

Villages in Nakhon Si Thammarat under lockdown

13 mins ago TN
1 min read

Daily COVID infections down to 1,583 on Friday, 15 more fatalities

31 mins ago TN
1 min read

Comedian Kom Chauncheun dies after catching COVID-19, aged 63

5 hours ago TN