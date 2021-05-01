May 1, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

BMA Aims to Vaccinate 70% of Bangkok Residents

1 min read
4 hours ago TN
Bus stops in Bangkok have been deep cleaned to prevent spread of COVID-19

Bus stops in Bangkok have been deep cleaned to prevent spread of COVID-19. Photo: © ILO/Jittima Srisuknam (ILO Asia-Pacific) / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.


BANGKOK (NNT) – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is aiming to vaccinate some 70 per cent of Bangkok residents, aged 18 and over, in order to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang announced the plan on Friday, saying this measure is part of the second phase of vaccine rollout now that frontline medics and others at risk have been inoculated.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

National News Bureau of Thailand


Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

50 infected by COVID in Khlong Toei, central Bangkok

1 day ago TN
1 min read

Bangkok cabbie relieved stress by firing stones at cars, buses, restaurants

2 days ago TN
1 min read

Nimibutr Stadium in Bangkok To Receive New COVID Patients

5 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

BMA Aims to Vaccinate 70% of Bangkok Residents

4 hours ago TN
1 min read

Thailand re-imposes 14-day quarantine on all foreign arrivals

7 hours ago TN
1 min read

Thailand records 21 deaths, 1,891 new COVID cases on Saturday

7 hours ago TN
1 min read

Group of Thai returnees tested for ‘Indian strain’

7 hours ago TN

Disabled