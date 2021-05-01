BMA Aims to Vaccinate 70% of Bangkok Residents





BANGKOK (NNT) – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is aiming to vaccinate some 70 per cent of Bangkok residents, aged 18 and over, in order to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang announced the plan on Friday, saying this measure is part of the second phase of vaccine rollout now that frontline medics and others at risk have been inoculated.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

