Myanmar Imposes Ban on 5 Thai Drinking Products





BANGKOK (NNT) – Myanmar has imposed a ban on imports of five Thai drinking products sent by land from Thailand, but will allow imports of these products by sea.

Starting from Saturday, the ban applies to soft drinks, fruit juices, ready-to-drink coffee, condensed sweetened milk and fresh milk sent by land. However, these products can be exported via ship to Myanmar, which means higher export costs for Thai businesses.

Reporter: Paphamon Arayasukawat

