May 2, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Myanmar Imposes Ban on 5 Thai Drinking Products

12 hours ago TN
Thai herbal drinks

Thai herbal drinks in glass bottles.


BANGKOK (NNT) – Myanmar has imposed a ban on imports of five Thai drinking products sent by land from Thailand, but will allow imports of these products by sea.

Starting from Saturday, the ban applies to soft drinks, fruit juices, ready-to-drink coffee, condensed sweetened milk and fresh milk sent by land. However, these products can be exported via ship to Myanmar, which means higher export costs for Thai businesses.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paphamon Arayasukawat
National News Bureau of Thailand


