May 1, 2021

Thailand re-imposes 14-day quarantine on all foreign arrivals

Trolleys at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan

Trolleys at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan. Photo: pxfuel. CC0.


Thai authorities announced Thursday the extension to two weeks of the compulsory quarantine for travelers from abroad from May 6, while fighting its largest outbreak of COVID-19.

“From 1 May 2021, all travelers who wish to enter Thailand (regardless of whether they have received vaccine or not) will be quarantined for 14 days,” the Ministry of Interior office announced.

The country had lowered since the beginning of the month the isolation period to 7 days if fully vaccinated or 10 without the drug, but in the face of the latest outbreak have decided to restore the 14 days for all travelers.

However, the authorities will make an exception for those travelers who already had the required certificates to enter the country and do so before May 6.

In addition, the use of face masks is mandatory throughout the territory.

Since the beginning of the month, the country has suffered a rebound of COVID cases linked to the so-called British strain, which, according to experts, spread through nightlife venues in Bangkok, the epicenter of the new wave.

Thailand has so far avoided a strong outbreak of COVID-19 thanks to measures such as the initial border closure and the subsequent mandatory quarantine.

