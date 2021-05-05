May 5, 2021

Pfizer Vaccine Pending Negotiations: FDA

1 min read
40 mins ago TN
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Photo: U.S. Secretary of Defense. CC BY 2.0.


BANGKOK, May 5 (TNA) – The COVID-19 vaccine of Pfizer has not arrived in Thailand pending negotiations and its registration, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

FDA secretary-general Dr Paisarn Dunkum said the vaccine of Pfizer had not been imported for use in the country and Pfizer Thailand denied any report with a map of Thailand that its COVID-19 vaccine had been imported for emergency use here. The company denied it released the information, Dr Paisarn said.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA


