Pfizer Vaccine Pending Negotiations: FDA





BANGKOK, May 5 (TNA) – The COVID-19 vaccine of Pfizer has not arrived in Thailand pending negotiations and its registration, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

FDA secretary-general Dr Paisarn Dunkum said the vaccine of Pfizer had not been imported for use in the country and Pfizer Thailand denied any report with a map of Thailand that its COVID-19 vaccine had been imported for emergency use here. The company denied it released the information, Dr Paisarn said.

TNA



