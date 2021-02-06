‘Goodbye Pattaya’ goes viral on popular Thai Facebook groups





The trend ‘Goodbye Pattaya’ has gone viral on popular Thai social media groups as more people post online that they are leaving the hard-hit tourist city after a recent second period of Covid-19 related restrictions and closures and lack of tourists that have devastated the city that in 2019 was the 19th most visited city in the world with nearly ten million foreign visitors alone.

Photos and posts from “Pattaya Talk”, a popular Thai group on social media, went viral this week.

