February 6, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

‘Goodbye Pattaya’ goes viral on popular Thai Facebook groups

1 min read
42 mins ago TN
View of Naklua in North Pattaya

View of Naklua in North Pattaya from Koh Larn Ferry near Lam Bali Pier. Photo: Supanut Arunoprayote.


The trend ‘Goodbye Pattaya’ has gone viral on popular Thai social media groups as more people post online that they are leaving the hard-hit tourist city after a recent second period of Covid-19 related restrictions and closures and lack of tourists that have devastated the city that in 2019 was the 19th most visited city in the world with nearly ten million foreign visitors alone.

Photos and posts from “Pattaya Talk”, a popular Thai group on social media, went viral this week.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By GoongNang(GN)
The Pattaya News

'Goodbye Pattaya' goes viral on popular Thai Facebook groups 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

3 gamblers arrested in Chonburi accused of offending the COVID-19 emergency decree

5 days ago TN
1 min read

Chon Buri eases curbs, Pattaya bars allowed to reopen

1 week ago TN
1 min read

German expat dies from electrocution while installing a fan in Nongprue

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Japan’s Chiba Prefecture to Cull Some 410,000 Chickens Over Bird Flu

11 mins ago TN
1 min read

Dozens caught in disco raft drug bust in Kanchanaburi

31 mins ago TN
1 min read

Phuket soft drinks truck goes up in flames

38 mins ago TN
1 min read

‘Goodbye Pattaya’ goes viral on popular Thai Facebook groups

42 mins ago TN