Phuket soft drinks truck goes up in flames

Soda delivery truck in Kalasin

Soda delivery truck in Kalasin. Photo: Marshall Astor.


PHUKET: Police are investigating what might have caused the tractor unit of a 22-wheeled truck and trailer to catch fire after a soft drinks truck was consumed by flames in Koh Kaew early this morning (Feb 6).

Patrol police and firefighters were called to the scene of the fire, in front of the 7-Eleven store at the entrance to Koh Kaew Soi 24, off Thepkrasattri Rd southbound, at 4:50am.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

