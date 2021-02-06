Phuket soft drinks truck goes up in flames





PHUKET: Police are investigating what might have caused the tractor unit of a 22-wheeled truck and trailer to catch fire after a soft drinks truck was consumed by flames in Koh Kaew early this morning (Feb 6).

Patrol police and firefighters were called to the scene of the fire, in front of the 7-Eleven store at the entrance to Koh Kaew Soi 24, off Thepkrasattri Rd southbound, at 4:50am.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



