490 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, including 450 in Samut Sakhon

490 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, including 450 in Samut Sakhon1 min read
Thailand recorded 490 new COVID-19 cases, including 450 in the coastal province of Samut Sakhon alone on Saturday.
CCSA assistant spokesperson Dr. Panprapa Yongtrakul said, during today’s COVID-19 situation briefing, that pro-active screening in Samut Sakhon must continue. More than 150,000 people in the province have been tested, of which over 13,000 tested positive for the virus.
479 of today’s new infections are locally transmitted and the other 11 came from abroad.
By Thai PBS World