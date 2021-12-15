December 15, 2021

Thai parliament votes down bills aimed at rescinding junta’s post-coup orders

43 seconds ago TN
The new Thailand's parliament under construction in Bangkok. It is called Sappaya-Sapasathan

The new Thailand's parliament under construction in Bangkok. It is called Sappaya-Sapasathan. Photo: Supanut Arunoprayote. CC BY-SA 4.0.




Thailand’s House of Representatives today (Wednesday) rejected two bills aimed at repealing all announcements and orders, deemed to be violations of the principles of human rights and democracy, issued by the military junta, officially known as the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO).

One of the bills was proposed by Director of Internet Law Reform Dialogue (iLaw) Jon Ungphakorn and seconded by 12,609 eligible voters. The other was proposed by a leader of the Progressive Movement, Piyabutr Saengkanokkul, and associates.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

