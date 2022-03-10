Russian tourist arrivals fall dramatically, many already stranded in Thailand
The number of Russian tourist arrivals in Phuket has decreased by 75%, while 3,000 Russian tourists are stranded on the resort island due to the international sanctions being imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
President of the Phuket Tourist Association Bhummikitti Raktaengam, says that the conflict has affected tourism on the resort island and arrivals have decreased due to closed airspace.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!