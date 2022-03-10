March 10, 2022

Russian tourist arrivals fall dramatically, many already stranded in Thailand

Russian female tourists in Pattaya

Russian female tourists in Pattaya. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.




The number of Russian tourist arrivals in Phuket has decreased by 75%, while 3,000 Russian tourists are stranded on the resort island due to the international sanctions being imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

President of the Phuket Tourist Association Bhummikitti Raktaengam, says that the conflict has affected tourism on the resort island and arrivals have decreased due to closed airspace.

By Thai PBS World

