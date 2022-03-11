Strict new rules to protect Chiang Mai’s iconic trees









The minister of natural resources and environment has issued new regulations to protect the century-old Yang Na trees along the iconic Chiang Mai-Lamphun highway, including bans on buildings and any activity that would affect their roots.

The Chiang Mai provincial hall announced that the Royal Gazette had published the new ministerial notice. It was signed by Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa and took effect immediately.

Panumet Tanraksa

BANGKOK POST

