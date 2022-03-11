US envoy debunks several rumours surrounding its consular office in Chiang Mai
US chargé d’affaires in Thailand, Michael Heath, has debunked several rumours and allegations about its new consular office in the northern province of Chiang Mai, sparked by its high price tag.
Among the currently unsupported allegations is that it will be used as a US centre for monitoring military communications in southern China, or as a missile base.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
