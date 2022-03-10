March 10, 2022

Thai Blood Slave Rescued Just Before Death

15 mins ago TN
Sa Kaeo Railway Station

Sa Kaeo Railway Station. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.




SA KAEO, March 10 (TNA) – Eight Thai people were rescued after being lured into illegal work in Cambodia, including a woman whose blood was withdrawn before being killed for organs.

A delegation of assistant police chief Pol Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn went to the Ban Klong Luek border checkpoint in Aranyaprathet district yesterday (March 9) to receive one man and seven women from Cambodian immigration police. The eight Thais were victims of a Chinese human-trafficking gang.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

