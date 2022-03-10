March 10, 2022

Thai prisons ban alcohol-based sanitiser after abuse by prisoners leading to death, blindness

Phuket Provincial Prison under construction in Thalang District

Phuket Provincial Prison under construction in Thalang District. Photo: Department of Corrections / Phuket office.




The Corrections Department has ordered all prisons across the country to replace alcohol based sanitiser gels with liquid soap, after some inmates at a prison in the north-eastern province of Nong Bua Lamphu consumed soft drinks mixed with the gel, resulting in the death of one inmate, blindness in another and 31 injuries.

Dr. Thatree Sunpongsri, an inspector-general of the Corrections Department, said that an investigation was ordered after the tragic incident and it was found that the death and injuries were linked to the inappropriate use of the alcohol-based gels, available in prisons for hand sanitation.

Thai PBS World

