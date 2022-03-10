Phuket Welcomes First Test & Go Tourists Traveling By Sea









BANGKOK (NNT) – Phuket province has welcomed its first batch of Test & Go tourists arriving by sea, as future travelers arriving on cruise ships and yachts will benefit from the quarantine exemption scheme.

Phuket provincial authorities and representatives from related agencies were seen greeting the first group of tourists who arrived from Singapore on the Malaysian yacht “The Maggie” on Tuesday (Mar 8). The ship docked at Ao Por Grand Marina, which was designed to be a “smart pier” with auto gates, CCTV with a temperature detector, and a passport scanner.

The Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) relaxed travel restrictions on March 1, allowing Test & Go travelers to enter Thailand by land and water rather than only air. Each visitor must submit an RT-PCR Covid-19 test upon arrival under the scheme. Those traveling by air must spend the night at an approved hotel or resort while waiting for their results, while those traveling by sea must stay aboard the yacht or cruise ship.

