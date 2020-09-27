Armenia announces martial law and mobilization





PanARMENIAN.Net – The Armenian government decided on Sunday, September 27 to introduce martial law and total mobilization of its male population, minutes after a similar announcement from Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh).

The decision came hours after Azerbaijan launched a large-scale offensive along the Karabakh contact line and has been shelling civilian settlements since early morning. At least two civilians – a woman and a child – have been killed, while two others have been injured.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan urged those attached to the troops to report to their district military commissariats.

Full story: panarmenian.net

PanARMENIAN Network

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



