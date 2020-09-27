September 27, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Armenia announces martial law and mobilization

1 min read
3 hours ago TN
Baku in Azerbaijan

Baku, the capital and largest city of Azerbaijan. Photo: Nicat Camilzade / Pexels.


PanARMENIAN.Net – The Armenian government decided on Sunday, September 27 to introduce martial law and total mobilization of its male population, minutes after a similar announcement from Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh).

The decision came hours after Azerbaijan launched a large-scale offensive along the Karabakh contact line and has been shelling civilian settlements since early morning. At least two civilians – a woman and a child – have been killed, while two others have been injured.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan urged those attached to the troops to report to their district military commissariats.

Full story: panarmenian.net

PanARMENIAN Network

Armenia announces martial law and mobilization 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Armenian PM warns ‘aggressive’ Turkey to stay out of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

12 mins ago TN
1 min read

EU set to sanction Turkey over ships in disputed east Med exploration area

4 weeks ago TN
1 min read

Extreme Heat in Japan Leaves 25 People Killed, Almost 12,800 Injured in One Week

1 month ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Armenian PM warns ‘aggressive’ Turkey to stay out of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

12 mins ago TN
1 min read

Body of unidentified man found floating in Sattahip bay

3 hours ago TN
1 min read

One new coronavirus case recorded in quarantine in Thailand on Sunday

3 hours ago TN
1 min read

Armenia announces martial law and mobilization

3 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close