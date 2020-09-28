Thais celebrate Thai National Flag Day nationwide





BANGKOK (NNT) – Thai National Flag Day is celebrated annually on September 28th, to commemorate the day when His Majesty King Vajiravudh (Rama VI) issued the tricolor flag as the current national flag. Thai people throughout the kingdom are organizing activities and singing the national anthem as a symbol of unity.

The President of Government Savings Bank (GSB), Vitai Ratanakorn, presided over a flag-raising ceremony in front of the King Rama VI Monument to mark Thai National Day, before singing the national anthem. Representatives from the public and private sectors then laid wreaths and sang the royal anthem.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Praphorn Praphornkul,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

