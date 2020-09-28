Thais celebrate Thai National Flag Day nationwide

Thais celebrate Thai National Flag Day nationwide1 min read
BANGKOK (NNT) – Thai National Flag Day is celebrated annually on September 28th, to commemorate the day when His Majesty King Vajiravudh (Rama VI) issued the tricolor flag as the current national flag. Thai people throughout the kingdom are organizing activities and singing the national anthem as a symbol of unity.
The President of Government Savings Bank (GSB), Vitai Ratanakorn, presided over a flag-raising ceremony in front of the King Rama VI Monument to mark Thai National Day, before singing the national anthem. Representatives from the public and private sectors then laid wreaths and sang the royal anthem.
Full story: NNT
Reporter: Praphorn Praphornkul,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand